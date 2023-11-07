Centre greenlights appointments and postings of senior bureaucrats

November 07, 2023 04:23 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Central government on Monday approved a series of appointments and posting of senior bureaucrats.

Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official of Tamil Nadu cadre, has been appointed as the Surveyor General of India. He was earlier an Additional Secretary in the Union Home Ministry.

Anurag Agarwal (IAS official of Punjab cadre) is now Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of External Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rupinder Brar, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official, has been made Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal. Deepti Gaur Mukerjee (IAS official of Madhya Pradesh cadre) has been posted as Additional Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare; Pallavi Jam Govil (IAS official of the same cadre) as Director General of Hydrocarbons; and Sudeep Jam (IAS of Tamil Nadu cadre) as Additional Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

As per the order, Amit Kumar Ghosh (IAS official of UP cadre) is now Additional Secretary, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment; Niraj Verma (IAS official of Assam-Meghalaya cadre), is Administrator, Universal Service Obligation Fund, Department of Telecommunications; and Abhishek Singh (IAS official of Nagaland cadre) is Chief Executive Officer, National e-Governance Division. Mr. Singh will continue to hold the additional charge as Chief Executive Officer, Karmayogi Bharat.

While Shakil P. Ahamed (IAS official of Assam-Meghalaya cadre) has been appointed as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Textiles; Gitanjali Gupta (IAS official of UT cadre) has been made Additional Secretary, NITI Aayog; and Caralyn Khongwar Deshmukh (IAS official of MP cadre) is now Additional Secretary, Department of Rural Development.

Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey (IAS official of Karnataka cadre) has been placed as Officer on Special Duty for Advance Cell of 16th Finance Commission; Rajeev Kumar Mital (IAS official of Maharashtra cadre) as Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Department of Atomic Energy; Srikant Nagulapalli (IAS official of Andhra Pradesh cadre) as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power; and Rahul Sharma (IAS official of Jharkhand cadre) as Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

Manmeet Kaur Nanda (IAS official of West Bengal cadre) has been posted as Joint Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has also approved in-situ up-grade of the following officials to the level of Additional Secretary to the Government of India.

Aneeta C. Meshram (IAS official of UP cadre) has been posted as Additional Secretary, Department of Fertilizers; Pankaj Kumar Bansal (IAS official of Tamil Nadu cadre) as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation; Vishal Chauhan (IAS official of Sikkim cadre) as Member (Admin), National Highways Authority of India; and Akash Tripathi (IAS official of MP cadre) as CEO, MyGov, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT