Centre extends ban on Jamaat-e-Islami-J&K for five years

February 27, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the ban against Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI)-Jammu Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967 for another five years. JeI was first declared an “unlawful association” on February 28, 2019.

Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X, “Pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism, the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami-Jammu Kashmir for five years. The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation. The outfit was first declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ on February 28, 2019. Anyone threatening the security of the nation will face ruthless measures.”

JeI-J&K is continuing to be involved in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fueling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India, the notification said. Many criminal cases have been registered against JeI and its members under various Sections of law, including the UAPA, the MHA said.

To extend the ban, the notification mentioned 47 cases registered against JeI across Jammu and Kashmir

ADVERTISEMENT

The notification said, “JeI is in close touch with militant outfits and is continuously supporting extremism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere; is supporting claims for secession of a part of the Indian territory from the Union and supporting terrorist and separatist groups fighting for this purpose by indulging in activities and articulations intended to disrupt the territorial integrity of India, is involved in anti-national and subversive activities in the country intended to cause disaffection.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT