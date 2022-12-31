ADVERTISEMENT

Centre effects joint secretary-level reshuffle

December 31, 2022 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

As many as 19 bureaucrats have been appointed to different central government departments as part of a senior-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Friday.

Padam Lal Negi has been appointed as the joint secretary and financial advisor, Ministry of Civil Aviation; Sanjeev Kumar Kassi will be joint secretary, Ministry of Coal; and Gangadhar Panda will be the additional director of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Jitendra Srivastava, a 2000-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre, has been named joint secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation and K. Manicka Raj as the joint secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Preet Pal Singh has been appointed as joint secretary, Ministry of Food Processing industries, Rina Sonowal Kouli as joint secretary in the Department of Higher Education, Lokhande Prashant Sitaram will be joint secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Chittaranjan Dash and Ravi Shankar have been appointed as principal commissioners, Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Deepika Kachhal will be joint secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment; Manish Kumar Kanojia will be financial advisor, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Mumbai; Surender Mehra as adviser, NITI Aayog and Sanjiv as joint secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, said the order.

Lucas Laiconsing Kamsuan has been appointed as joint secretary, Department of Public Enterprises; Anshu Manish Khalkho will be director (A&F), National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL); A. Dhanalakshmi as joint secretary, Department of Science & Technology; Mebanshailang R. Synrem will be joint secretary, Ministry of tourism; and Preetam B. Yashvant as joint secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development, the order said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US