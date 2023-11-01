ADVERTISEMENT

Centre earns ₹500 crore from office scrap disposal during cleanliness campaign

November 01, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - New Delhi

The third special campaign generated revenue of ₹500 crore in the October 2-31 period this year

PTI

Swachhata campaign at AIIMS Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh. Photo: PIB

The Centre has earned ₹500 crore by disposing of office scrap during the recently concluded cleanliness campaign, according to a statement issued on November 1.

During the campaigns conducted by the government from 2021 to 2023, ₹1,100 crore revenue has been generated by disposing of office scrap, it said.

The third special campaign generated revenue of ₹500 crore in the October 2-31 period this year, said the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The special campaign 3.0 has seen Swachhata campaigns being undertaken in more than 2.53 lakh sites and has resulted in freeing 154 lakh square feet of space for effective office use," it added.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said that with every passing year, the size and scale of the special campaign was increasing with more than 2.53 lakh sites covered in 2023 as against 1.01 lakh sites in 2022.

He announced the successful conclusion of the special campaign 3.0 on October 31.

Mr. Singh said that it was India's largest campaign for institutionalising cleanliness and reducing pendency in government offices. It has witnessed many best practices and milestones, he said.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directions, a saturation approach was adopted in the Special Campaign 3.0 that covered more than 2.53 lakh offices even in the remotest parts of India, he added.

The Minister called on all officials to continue the momentum of the Special Campaign 3.0 throughout the year and make it a way of life.

"Special campaign 3.0 concluded on October 31, 2023, with outstanding results and after collating all the data, the evaluation phase will start from November 10, 2023," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US