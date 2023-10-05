ADVERTISEMENT

Centre bans jailed separatist Shabir Shah’s Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party

October 05, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - New Delhi

Founded in 1998 by Mr. Shah, the JKDFP was a constituent of the separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference.

PTI

Shabir Ahmad Shah. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Centre on October 5 banned jailed separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah’s Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) for five years for its “anti-India” and “pro-Pakistan” activities, according to an official notification.

The ban was ordered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Founded in 1998 by Mr. Shah, a prominent separatist leader in Jammu and Kashmir, the JKDFP was a constituent of the separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference.

Mr. Shah is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 25, 2017, in a 2005 money laundering case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He has also been charged by the National Investigation Agency in a terror-funding case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US