Central Vigilance Commission officers to be transferred every 3 years

New Delhi

06 April 2021 22:14 IST

CVC orders shifting of those serving longer tenures by June 30

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has modified the guidelines pertaining to the transfer and posting of officials in the vigilance units of government organisations, restricting their tenure to three years at one place. The tenure may be extended to three more years, albeit at a different place of posting.

The CVC, in its order, said undue long stay of an official in a vigilance department had the potential of developing vested interests, apart from giving rise to unnecessary complaints or allegations.

“In order to emphasis on the importance of the issue and to ensure transparency, objectivity and uniformity in approach, the Commission has decided to modify its earlier guidelines,” it said.

Personnel can have two continuous postings in vigilance units, at different places of posting, each running into a maximum of three years. Personnel who have worked for over three years at one place should be transferred in phases, with priority given to those who have served for the maximum period, the order said. Those having completed over five years at one place should be shifted on top priority basis, it added.

In phases

The Commission said in the first phase, at least 10% of such personnel should be shifted in a sequential order without any exception. In case someone has served at one place for over three years, his tenure at the next place would be curtailed to ensure that the combined tenure was limited to six years.

The first phase of transfer/posting has to be completed by May 31. The exercise of transferring all the personnel in question should be completed by June 30, said the Commission.

The order said after transfer from the vigilance unit, there would be a compulsory cooling off period of three years before anyone could be considered again for posting in the unit. A personnel, having completed three years in the vigilance unit of an organisation, could be considered for transfer on deputation basis in the unit of another organisation, subject to the laid down rules.