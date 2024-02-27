ADVERTISEMENT

Central project aims to control anaemia in girls using Ayurveda

February 27, 2024 02:13 am | Updated 02:13 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal and the Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani witness the signing of an MoU between two ministries for improving the nutrition among adolescent girls at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi, on Feb. 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Centre launched an initiative to improve nutrition in adolescent girls using Ayurveda.

The project for anaemia control under Mission Utkarsh will be a joint public health initiative by the Ministries of Ayush and Women and Child Development and would be launched in five aspirational districts first as a pilot project.

The two ministries signed an MoU for the scheme. Union Minister for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani were present at the ceremony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Under Mission Utkarsh, 15 central ministries or departments will work to elevate districts at the bottom, to state and national averages.

In the first phase, the focus may be on improving the anaemic status of adolescent girls (14-18 years) in five aspirational districts of five states namely Assam (Dhubri), Chhattisgarh (Bastar), Jharkhand (Paschimi Singhbhum), Maharashtra (Gadchiroli), and Rajasthan (Dhaulpur).

This project will cover approximately 10,000 Anganwadi Centres in the five districts. The aim is nutritional improvement among approximately 95,000 adolescent girls in anaemia prone districts.

Ayush systems, backed by evidence from institutions like ICMR, will offer cost-effective solution to tackle anaemia, which were hitherto unknown to the world, Union Minister Smriti Irani said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US