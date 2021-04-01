CDS Rawat launches joint logistics facility in Mumbai

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat e-releasing Standing Operating Procedure of Joint Logistics Node (JLN) in Mumbai, through video conferencing from New Delhi, on April 01, 2021.

As part of measures to boost tri-service integration and resource optimisation, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Thursday operationalised the third joint logistics node (JLN) in Mumbai.

“These JLNs will provide integrated logistics cover to the armed forces for their small arms ammunition, rations, fuel, general stores, civil hired transport, aviation clothing, spares and also engineering support in an effort to synergise their operational efforts,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

The initiative would accrue advantages in terms of saving of manpower, economise utilisation of resources, besides financial savings.

“Establishment and operationalisation of JLNs is a very important first step in the direction of logistics integration of our three Services. Acceptance of each other’s limitations and learning from each other’s strengths and best practices is essential to help improve the functioning and efficacy of these nodes,” Gen. Rawat said after inaugurating the node through videoconference. He also released the standing operating procedure of the JLN.

The government sanction letter for the establishment of the JLNs in Mumbai, Guwahati and Port Blair was signed on October 12, 2020. Subsequently, the JLNs in Guwahati and Tri-Services, Andaman and Nicobar Command, Port Blair, were operationalised on January 01, 2021.

