CBSE extends deadline for Class X results to June 30

NEW DELHI

18 May 2021 18:40 IST

Gives schools more time to submit tabulations due to COVID

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline for schools to submit Class X exam results to June 30 citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 1, the CBSE had notified a policy for tabulation of Class X results based on internal assessment by schools, with the deadline for submission of marks as June 5 and for internal assessment marks out of 20 on June 11. The CBSE had said in the notification that it would declare the results by June 20.

On Tuesday, however, the Board extended the deadline for schools to submit the marks and internal assessment marks to June 30, “keeping in view the situation of the pandemic, lockdown in States and safety of teachers and other staff members of affiliated schools”. It said the other dates in the schedule would be decided by the Result Committee.

