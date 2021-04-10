CBI books IRS official, husband in disproportionate assets case

NEW DELHI

10 April 2021 06:19 IST

The duo acquired movable and immovable assets to the tune of ₹5.53 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked a Commissioner of Income-Tax (Appeals) along with her husband, who is also an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official, in a disproportionate assets case.

The main accused have been identified as Alka Rajvanshi Jain and her husband, Amit Jain, who are IRS officials of the 1989 batch. While Ms. Jain is posted in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, Mr. Jain worked as a Group General Manager of the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited in Jodhpur. A chartered accountant, Vikash Rajvanshi, has also been named for allegedly abetting the crime.

The CBI alleged that the Jains acquired movable and immovable assets to the tune of ₹5.53 crore from April 2010 to June 2018 in their own names, disproportionate to their known sources of income. The value of their assets at the beginning of the check period stood at ₹35.14 lakh and it was worth over ₹8.80 crore in 2018.

Advertising

Advertising

The list of properties in question include a plot in Jaipur, bought in June 2002 for about ₹10 lakh, on which a huge commercial complex was constructed for ₹3.75 crore; a flat and a house in Jaipur; and another plot worth ₹2.67 crore in Jodhpur. Movable assets include bank balance, fixed deposits and a luxury vehicle.