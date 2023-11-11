CBI arrests three in alleged fake govt. job racket case

November 11, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested three persons allegedly involved in an illegal job racket operating in multiple States. The accused targeted those preparing for examinations of various Central government jobs.

They have been identified as Aman Kumar from Dhanbad in Jharkhand; Vishal, a resident of Araria in Bihar; and Ajay Kumar, who is from Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Over the past two years, the accused were running the fake job racket and had duped jobseekers of crores of rupees. They had conducted fake training in Nagpur (Maharashtra), Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Patna and Buxer (Bihar), and Bengaluru (Karnataka).

The arrests have been made in a case registered against six accused, unknown public servants, and others. It was alleged that the organised syndicate was taking about ₹10-20 lakh per head, sometimes in instalments, on the pretext of processing fees/security deposits from those seeking jobs in Central government departments and public sector undertakings.

The accused persons had developed a thorough system of issuing fake appointment letters, call letters for purported training at various centres and fake documentation of candidates at the fake training centres set up in different States

They even conducted “training” sessions for the victims to evade detection. “The accused also used to call jobseekers for handing over appointment letters and training call letters on actual premises to present a genuine set-up,” said the agency.

“Searches were conducted at nine places at Patna, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Mangalore and Dhanbad, including two fake training centres at Sakinaka, Mumbai, and one in Patna (Bihar) in which around 25 jobseekers were being imparted training after being issued fake appointments letters,” said an official.

The victims had been given fake appointments in agencies like the Food Corporation of India, Railways, Goods & Services Tax (GST) department.

“During the searches at Sakinaka training centre most of the job seekers were found to be from Karnataka and few were from Maharashtra. Incriminating documents like fake call letters, fake appointment letters and fake training dossiers of job seekers were seized,” said the official.

In Bengaluru, an accomplice of an accused was found taking two prospective jobseekers inside the GST office purportedly for signing appointment letters. In Mangalore, the main two kingpin (accused) were also found preparing to set up a new fake training centre for prospective jobseekers, said the agency.

