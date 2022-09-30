CBI arrests senior IRS official on graft charge

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a senior Indian Revenue Service official along with another person on graft charges.

The accused have been identified as Raju Shaktivel, who is the Central Goods & Service Tax Commissioner (Appeals), in Guwahati, and Mahavir Jain. The CBI received the case following a complaint from a businessman who had executed a construction work related to the N.F. Railway and raised bills.

As alleged, the CGST Additional Commissioner (Dibrugarh) had raised a demand of service tax amounting to ₹48.43 lakh. The businessman preferred an appeal before the Commissioner against the adjudication order. As alleged, the official demanded ₹4.50 lakh in bribe through middlemen. The amount was reduced to ₹3.83 lakh following negotiations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint, the agency laid a trap and arrested the alleged middleman, Mahavir Jain, while receiving the money. The Commissioner was also held, said the agency.