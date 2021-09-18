Captain Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, on Saturday, resigned from his post after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

18 September 2021 17:03 IST

CM Media Advisor Raveen Thukral said the council of Ministers also resigned.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday quit from his position amid the ongoing infighting in state unit of the party, saying he felt humiilated.

Ahead of the crucial Congress Legislative Party of Punjab meeting convened by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on September 18, Capt. Amarinder handed over his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

“I have resigned from the post of Chief Minister. I spoke to the party president and conveyed that I shall be resigning in the morning itself. The point is that it was the third time in the past few months that MLAs are being summoned to Delhi (by party central leadership), it gives an impression of element of doubt upon me for not being able to run (the government), but I feel humiliated the way thing have gone,” said Capt. Amarinder, after submitting his resignation here.

“I decided to quit, and they can elect anyone as Chief Minister who they trust,” he said.

Capt Amarinder said as far as his future politics is concerned, he will talk to his supports and decided. “Future politics is always an option and I’ll use it at an appropriate time,” said Capt. Amarinder.

Responding to a question that will he support the next Chief Minister candidate of the party, Capt. Amarinder said “I’ll take a call after discussing it with my supporters,” he said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is learnt to have spoken to the Chief Minister, asking him to step down, after nearly 40 MLAs wrote to party’s central leadership against the Capt. Amarinder, expressing “lack of faith in the leadership of the Chief Minister in fulfilling the party’s 2017 Assembly election promises.” They accused that hardly anything was being done towards fulfilment of the 18-point programme issued by the party high command. They had demanded a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party.

In attempt to resolve the ongoing infighting within party’s Punjab unit, announced holding of a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party of Punjab on September 18. “The AICC has received a representation from a large number of MLAs from the congress party, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party of Punjab. Accordingly, a meeting of the CLP has been convened at 5:00 PM on 18th September at Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee office,” said All India Congress Committee in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat in a tweet.

“AICC directs the PPCC to facilitate this meeting. All congress MLAs of Punjab are requested to kindly attend this meeting,” he added.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu later tweeted “As per the AICC directive, Congress Legislative Party meeting has been convened at @INCPunjab PPCC Office, Chandigarh on 18 September 2021 (Saturday) 5 PM.”

Those who have raised the baton against Capt. Amarinder includes four Ministers — Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Bajwa, Sukhbinder Sarkaria and Charanjit Channi, besides the other MLAs, expressing lack of faith in the leadership of the Chief Minister in fulfilling the party’s 2017 Assembly election promises.

Amid a power tussle between Capt. Amarinder and Mr Sidhu, the AICC had on July 18 appointed Mr. Sidhu as president of the PPCC in an apparent attempt to resolve the crisis. Capt. Amarinder and Mr. Sidhu have been at at loggerheads since the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.