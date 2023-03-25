ADVERTISEMENT

Canada 'very closely' following the developments in Punjab: Foreign Minister Melanie Joly

March 25, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - Toronto

Ms. Joly was answering a question from Indo-Canadian MP Iqwinder S. Gaheer, about the ongoing mass suspension of Internet services in Punjab amid the search for radical preacher Amritpal Singh

PTI

File photo of Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly. Ms. Joly on March 23 said “Canadians can always count on the Government of Canada to make sure that we will continue to address the concerns of many members of the community,” as Punjab Police continues search for Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Canada is "very closely" following the developments in Punjab and will continue to address the concerns of the community, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has said amid Punjab Police's crackdown on radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

ALSO READ
Want actions, not assurances on safety of missions: India to U.S., U.K.

Ms. Joly was answering a question from Indo-Canadian MP Iqwinder S. Gaheer in the House of Commons on March 23.

"We are aware of the evolving situation in Punjab, and we are following it very closely. We look forward to a return to a more stable situation," she said.

"Canadians can always count on the Government of Canada to make sure that we will continue to address the concerns of many members of the community," she added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Gaheer said he had heard about the ongoing mass suspension of Internet services in Punjab and asked Ms. Joly to update the House about the situation in India.

Responding to questions about foreign leaders and parliamentarians commenting on the action against Amritpal Singh, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi urged people residing abroad not to believe "inaccurate and motivated narratives" that are being circulated by some elements on social media.

"Authorities in Punjab are undertaking operations to nab a fugitive. Information regarding that operation is being shared by authorities concerned on a regular basis," the spokesman said in New Delhi.

ALSO READ | Pro-Khalistan Twitter accounts blocked in India, Canadian lawmaker Jagmeet Singh’s included

Authorities in Punjab last week suspended internet and SMS services in the state following the police crackdown against elements of 'Waris Punjab De,' headed by the radical preacher.

Police in Punjab are still searching for Amritpal Singh.

Earlier on Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the House of Commons: “We are looking forward to a swift return to a more stable situation." Canada has also seen a rise in anti-India activities recently by Khalistan supporters who have vandalised some Hindu temples.

A Ram Mandir in Mississauga was defaced by 'Khalistani extremists' with anti-India graffiti on February 13, drawing a strong reaction from the Indian Consulate in Toronto.

"We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators," India's Consulate in Toronto had tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World / India / Punjab

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US