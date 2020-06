Representational image.

New Delhi

01 June 2020 16:57 IST

The Union Cabinet on June 1 approved an increase in minimum support prices (MSP) of 14 kharif crops.

The increased MSP will ensure a price which will be 50% to 83% more than the cost of production, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing reporters on Cabinet decisions in New Delhi.

Advertising

Advertising