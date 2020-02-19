Cabinet approves Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill

New Delhi

19 February 2020 16:36 IST

The Bill seeks to establish a national registry with a database of clinics and banks

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.

Giving details of the Bill, Union minister Smriti Irani said, the proposed law seeks to establish a national registry.

A national board and a state board will be set up to help implement the legal framework. A central database of clinics and banks will also be established, she said.

Those indulging in embryo sale and trafficking can be fined and even put behind bars, according to the provisions of the Bill.