26 bus passengers charred to death after vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

July 01, 2023

At least 26 people, including three children, were charred to death and seven others suffered injuries after a private travels bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Samruddhi Mahamarg in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

According to police, the accident took place at 1.26 a.m. between Dusarbid and Sindkedraja at Pimpalkhuta village in the district when the driver lost control of the wheel following a tyre burst and collided with an iron pole and overturned upon ramming into a road median before it caught fire.

A total of 33 passengers were travelling in the bus operated by Vidarbha Travels which was on its way from Nagpur to Pune. The survivors were rushed to hospitals at Sindkedraja and Buldhana for immediate medical assistance, and are said to be stable.

Challenging task for police to identify victims

“As many as 26 passengers were charred to death and seven individuals survived the ordeal. The survivors escaped from the bus by breaking the glass panes,” police said, adding that due to severe burns suffered by the recovered bodies, identifying the victims has become challenging.

Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasne said Prime facie, it appears that a tyre busted and the bus hit an electric pole, hit a divider and caught fire,”

According to eyewitnesses, the bus overturned and came to rest on its left side, with the door buried, leaving no escape route. “Tragically, the passengers were trapped inside. We have seen them dying but were not in a position to offer help as the vehicle was engulfed in flames. Either the diesel tank or the supply pipe from the tank to the engine had burst, resulting in the bus catching fire,” said Advocate Sandeep who rushed to the spot to help the victims.

Survivors recounted that those who managed to break the glass windows with their hands were the only ones who could escape. “Everything happened in a fraction. The driver lost control, it overturned and caught fire before we could realise what was happening. Everyone was screaming their lungs out for help, but the ongoing vehicles didn’t care to stop and rescue us. Someone of us managed to escape by breaking the glass windows,” a survivor said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences to the families of 25 persons who lost their lives in the tragic accident and announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the next of kin of each victim.

“It is a tragic road accident. I spoke to Collector, Inspector General of Police and SP, and ordered an inquiry into the incident,” he said.

Both, Mr. Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis are likely to visit the accident site.

Amit Shah, Sharad Pawar condole loss of lives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the loss of lives in the accident. “The road accident in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district is heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident. Immediate treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration. I pray to God for his speedy recovery,” Mr. Shah said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the accident was very shocking and heart-wrenching. “...My heartfelt condolences go out to the family members of the victims. The expenses for the treatment of the injured will be borne by the state government. The condition of the injured is out of danger. We are in touch with the district as well as the police administration and all kinds of help are being provided immediately,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

As per the preliminary information provided by the police officials, the bus collided with a pole and subsequently caught fire due to a diesel leak.

In a message NCP leader Sharad Pawar asked the State government to take serious note on the issue of speed limit of private vehicles on the highway and take immediate measures.

“It is very unfortunate that a luxury bus overturned on Samrudhi Highway in Sindkhedaraja Pimpalkhuta area of ​​Buldhana district ... . Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

“Concerns were expressed by asking the statistics of accidents from the concerned department a week ago. Urgent measures are suggested to prevent accidents,” Mr. Pawar said.

