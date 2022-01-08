‘Bulli Bai’ | Niraj Bishnoi not cooperating in probe: police

Niraj Bishnoi

NEW DELHI

08 January 2022 19:39 IST

Main accused in Bulli Bai app case tried to harm himself, say officials

Main accused in the Bulli Bai app case Niraj Bishnoi has tried to harm himself twice while in police custody but he is being taken care of, police officials said on Saturday.

Police said Bishnoi is trying to delay the investigation and not co-operating in interrogation.

“He had also tried to harm himself twice and is also threatening to end his life. He is being take care of while he is in custody. His medical examination has been conducted and he is stable and unharmed. This may be due to his mental condition or perhaps, he wants to delay the investigation,” a senior police officer said.

Habitual hacker

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell Cyber Cell) K.P.S. Malhotra said after two days of interrogation, it has been revealed that he is a habitual hacker and has hacked websites of Indian and Pakistani schools and colleges. “He is habitual of hacking, defacing the websites and is learning the same since he was 15-years-old. His claims of hacking the websites related to schools is being verified from the concerned quarters,” he said.

Police sources said Bishnoi further disclosed that he was in touch with the persons arrested by Mumbai Police online and used to communicate through Twitter group chats. However, he had never met them nor did he have there contact numbers.

According to the police, he also said that he was using the Twitter account of another accused Shweta Singh, who has been arrested by the Mumbai Police.

Sources said Bishnoi disclosed that he had chosen the Gurmukhi script “as he found the same to be more impactful than the Devanagari script”.

According to the police, Bishnoi was also in touch with the creator of Twitter handle @sullideals, who had created the sulli deals app on GitHub, and he had also propagated the app.

“His claim has been verified from the involvement of a Twitter account used by him in an FIR registered at Kishangarh police station. In the said FIR, the Twitter account used by him had tweeted the photograph of a woman for auction. His claim of being in touch of the creator of sullideals app is being verified,” a senior officer said adding that further technical analysis is being done to identify the creator.

Bishnoi, a 20-year-old engineering student, was arrested by Delhi Police from his residence in Assam for creating the derogatory app.