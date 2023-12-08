ADVERTISEMENT

BSF, Punjab police recover Pakistani drone in Amritsar

December 08, 2023 07:19 am | Updated 07:19 am IST - Amritsar

According to officials, the drone was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar

ANI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force, in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, recovered a Pakistani drone in the Amritsar sector, the BSF Punjab Frontier said on Friday.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model-DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China), the BSF said in a statement.

"On specific intelligence input, @BSF_Punjab and @PunjabPoliceInd (@AmritsarRPolice) launched a joint search operation and recovered a Pakistani #drone (Quadcopter - DJI Mavic 3 Classic-MADE IN CHINA), from a field near Village Dhanoe Kalan, District Amritsar, Punjab," the BSF Punjab Frontier posted on X.A search operation in the area is underway, the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

