Broad guidelines for elections during pandemic soon: EC

NEW DELHI

18 August 2020 19:12 IST

They come ahead of the expected Bihar Assembly elections this year

The Election Commission on Tuesday discussed broad guidelines for polls during the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to issue them within three days.

An EC statement said the Commission had considered the views and suggestions given by political parties and the Chief Electoral Officers.

“After considering all these, the Commission directed to frame broad guidelines, taking into account the Ministry of Home Affairs/Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines on COVID-19, within three days,” the statement said.

It said the CEOs of States going to the polls would prepare plans keeping local conditions in mind. This comes ahead of the expected Bihar Assembly elections this year.