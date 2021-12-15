Bombay High Court allows Aryan Khan not to go to NCB office every Friday

Mumbai

He shall attend office at Delhi as and when summoned with a 72-hour prior notice, says court

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed Aryan Khan’s plea seeking modifications in his bail conditions in the drug racket case against him.

A single Bench of Justice Nitin Sambre exempted Mr. Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, from appearing before the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) office every Friday.

Counsel for the NCB agreed to the plea, provided Mr. Khan appears before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the case. The court recorded, “The applicant shall attend office at Delhi as and when summoned with a 72-hour prior notice.”

Mr. Aryan Khan moved an application on December 9 seeking a relaxation in mandatory attendance before the NCB office as the matter is now being probed by the SIT. He also urged the court that there should be police presence when he has to attend the NCB office because of the media presence there.

On October 29, the court granted bail to Mr. Khan, 23, and two others and directed that they be released from the Arthur Road Jail after executing a cash bond of ₹1 lakh with one or more sureties.

On October 2, Mr. Khan was arrested after the Central agency seized 13 gm of cocaine, five gm of MD (mephedrone), 21 gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and ₹1,33,000 cash at the International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai. He, along with others, was booked under several sections of the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act.