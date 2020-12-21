Boeing says successful demonstration of F-18s landing on Indian Navy carriers

NEW DELHI:

21 December 2020 14:44 IST

Demonstrations were held on a shore-based facility at Naval Air Station Patuxent river in Maryland, U.S.

Boeing on Monday announced the successful demonstration of the ability of its F-18 Super Hornet fighter jets to land on Indian Navy’s aircraft carriers. This is the culmination of two years of study and simulations in close interaction with the Indian Navy.

The demonstrations, which were held on a shore-based facility at the Naval Air Station Patuxent river in Maryland, U.S., show that the F-18 Super Hornet would do well with the Indian Navy’s Short Takeoff but Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) system and validate earlier simulation studies by Boeing, a senior company official said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The first successful and safe launch of the F/A-18 Super Hornet from a ski-jump begins the validation process to operate effectively from Indian Navy aircraft carriers,” said Ankur Kanaglekar, Head, India Fighters Sales, Boeing Defense, Space and Security.

The F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet would not only provide superior war-fighting capability to the Indian Navy but also create opportunities for cooperation in naval aviation between the U.S. and India, Mr. Kanaglekar said, pitching it as a “lynchpin” for cooperation between Indian and U.S. Navies.

‘Force multiplier’

He also highlighted the ability of F/A-18 to interface with the Navy’s P-8I as a “force multiplier” and also with other platforms under induction.

The Navy has contracted 24 Lockheed MH-60R multi-role helicopters with deliveries to begin next year.

As part of Boeing’s proposed “By India, for India” sustainment program, the Block III Super Hornets could be serviced in partnership with the Indian Navy as well as India and U.S. based partners throughout the lifecycle of the aircraft, Mr. Kanaglekar said. This would further develop advanced expertise in aircraft maintenance in India, resulting in higher availability of the aircraft, at competitive pricing and reduced risk for the Indian Navy.

DRDO’s offer

The Indian Navy currently evaluates responses from aircraft manufacturers received in response to a Request For Information (RFI) floated in 2017 for 57 twin-engine deck-based fighters. However, with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently offering to develop a twin-engine deck based jet, the Navy is in the process of cutting down the number of fighters from 57 to around 36.

The Navy’s sole carrier in service INS Vikramaditya and the under-construction indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC)-I Vikrant both have a ski-jump with a STOBAR mechanism.

As reported by The Hindu early this month, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said the Navy was trying to do the tender along with the Indian Air Force (IAF) which, officials had stated, if accepted the 57 tender would be combined with the IAF’s 114 jet tender.