At least six, including minors, dead as boat capsizes in Srinagar’s Jhelum river

April 16, 2024 10:11 am | Updated 05:45 pm IST - Srinagar

Six people, including minors, were killed in a boat capsize incident in Srinagar on Tuesday, amid torrential rains in the past 24 hours in the Kashmir Valley.

The incident took place between 7.45 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Gandbal in the Batwara area. Water levels were high in the Jhelum river due to torrential rains in the past two days. The boat, a means of public transport to cross the river in the city, was carrying 15 people, including seven minors and eight adults, when it was capsized apparently by strong currents.

“Fifteen people were onboard the boat when the unfortunate incident took place. Twelve people were rescued in a joint operation of the police, Army, and teams of the State Disaster Response Fund and National Disaster Response Fund. Six people were found dead, and six others rescued are stable,” Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, said.

Among the victims is a mother and her two children.

Three persons feared drowned are still missing and are being tracked by the authorities. Four school bags have been traced as far off as the Chattabal Veir, officials said. The incident has sent shock waves in the city.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said Marcos (the Indian Navy’s Marine Commando Force) has been alerted. “I am constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the team on the ground,” he said.

Thousands of locals assembled for the funeral of the victims in the Batwara area. They expressed their anger over the inability of the authorities to build a foot bridge across the river despite repeated requests.

