ADVERTISEMENT

Bilkis Bano case | Centre, Gujarat Govt tell Supreme Court they may seek review of order on production of remission files of convicts

April 18, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Bilkis Bano has challenged the remission of sentence of 11 convicts in the case.

PTI

Supreme Court in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Centre and the Gujarat Government on April 18 told the Supreme Court that they may file a plea seeking a review of its March 27 order asking them to be ready with original files on the grant of remission to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

A Bench of Justices K.M. Joseph and B.V. Nagarathna questioned the paroles granted to 11 convicts during their incarceration period and said the gravity of the offence could have been considered by the State.

It said, "A pregnant woman was gang-raped and several people were killed. You cannot compare victim's case with standard section 302 (murder) cases. Like you cannot compare apples with oranges, similarly massacre cannot be compared with single murder. Crimes are generally committed against society and the community. Unequals cannot be treated equally."

“The question is whether government applied its mind and what material formed the basis of its decision to grant remission,” the Bench said, adding, “Today it is Bilkis but tomorrow it can be anyone. It may be you or me. If you do not show your reasons for grant of remission, then we will draw our own conclusions.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench posted the batch of pleas challenging the remission to the convicts in Bilkis Bano case for final disposal on May 2 and asked all the convicts who have not been served notices to file their replies.

ALSO READ
Explained | How did the Bilkis Bano convicts walk free? 

It asked the Centre and the State to make its stand clear about filing of a review plea.

On March 27, terming Bilkis Bano's gang rape and the murder of her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots as a "horrendous" act, the Supreme Court had asked the Gujarat Government whether uniform standards, as followed in other cases of murder, were applied while granting remission to the 11 convicts in the case.

It had sought a response from the Centre, Gujarat Government and others on a plea filed by Ms. Bano, who was gang-raped and seven members of her family were killed during the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

Ms. Bano has challenged the remission of sentence of 11 convicts in the case.

ALSO READ
Explained | The remission laws that paved the way for release of the Bilkis Bano case convicts

All the 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on August 15 last year.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks to the media regarding the Bilkis Bano case, at Supreme Court in New Delhi, on April 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court is seized of PILs filed by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, Revati Laul, an independent journalist, Roop Rekha Verma, who is a former vice chancellor of the Lucknow University, and TMC MP Mahua Moitra against the release of the convicts.

Ms. Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US