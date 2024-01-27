Nitish Kumar may take oath as Bihar Chief Minister on January 28, with BJP’s support

January 27, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - PATNA

Amid hectic political developments in view of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s fifth likely turnaround, he may once again take oath as the Chief Minister for the record ninth time -- this time, along with BJP, on January 28, 2024. All mainstream political parties in the State are holding meeting with their legislators in Patna on January 27.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) along with whom Mr. Kumar had formed the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government in August 2022, is currently holding meeting with its legislators at Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s official residence.

Another Mahagathbandhan ally Congress too is huddled with its legislators in Purnia, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is scheduled to reach on January 30. Mr Gandhi is also likely to address a public meeting there.

The party has appointed former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as a senior observer for the State. Dismissing rumors that some Congress MLAs in Bihar are in touch with Mr. Kumar in the present fluid political situation, party MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan asserted, “all our party MLAs are in tact rock solid”, and he was “aghast at such rumours.”

The RJD leaders, while going in for the party’s meeting told media persons that it was a “routine meeting” and they have “no idea what politically going on in the state”. Sources in the party told The Hindu that Mr. Yadav has asked RJD legislators not to say anything in media against the present government.

“The RJD wants to take advantage of the victim card saying it was Nitish Kumar who parted ways with us, not the RJD,” a senior RJD leader requesting anonymity told The Hindu but he also added hastily, “the government may change tomorrow.”

It is also said that all ministers in the Nitish Kumar government from RJD quota have returned their officials vehicle to the government.

The core-committee members of JD(U) such as Ashok Choudhary, Vijay Chaudhary, Sanjay Jha (all ministers in Nitish Kumar’s cabinet) and party MP from Munger Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh are present in the meeting at chief minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence 1, Anne Marg.

The BJP, with whom Mr. Kumar looks all set to join hands again tomorrow, too is holding meeting with all top party leaders at a hotel in Patna. Along with Bihar in-charge of the party Vinod Tawde, the senior state party leaders like Sushil Kumar Modi, Giriraj Singh, Mangal Pandey, Nityanand Rai, state party president Samrat Choudhary are present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, sources in the government told The Hindu that Mr. Kumar may take oath as the Chief Minister of the State at 4 pm in Raj Bhawan on Sunday. Senior state BJP leader and partry Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi too may take oath as Deputy CM along with Mr Kumar. Earlier in NDA government, Mr. Modi was the Deputy Chief Minister and he is considered close to Mr Kumar.

If it happens, it will be Mr. Kumar’s ninth time since November 2005, and the third time since Bihar went to polls in 2020.

Mr Kumar has convened meeting of party legislators on Sunday morning at 10 am.

“Later, the BJP legislators too could participate in the meeting to present a united face of NDA at CM’s official residence”, said senior BJP leader. The NDA legislators led by Nitish Kumar are likely to reach Raj Bhawan unitedly tomorrow before the oath taking ceremony the same day, said the BJP leader.

When asked why chief minister Nitish Kumar took a sudden turnaround to join hands with the BJP again”, a senior RJD leader said, Mr Kumar “may want to have a trouble-free political life after 2025 for the rest of his life. Nor like our party chief Lalu Prasad who is constantly haunted by central investigative agencies in some case or other”.

“Presently, it is both way: BJP too wants his support for the its mission to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the post for third consecutive terms and Mr Kumar may play a positive role in their game plan in Bihar and Mr Kumar, could be looking at his trouble-free rest of political life after 2025 state assembly elections”, said political analyst Ajay Kumar while adding quickly, “politics these days have become personal and not public oriented.”

PTI adds:

An inauguration that fuelled rumours

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kumar visited Buxar district, bordering Uttar Pradesh, inaugurated the beautification work at the famous Baba Brahmeshwar Nath temple in Brahmpur. He was accompanied by his colleague and state minister Ashok Choudhary. Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey, who is Buxar MP, was also present.

Notably, the project was undertaken by the state tourism department, a portfolio held by Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who skipped the function.

No other RJD leaders were present there on the occasion.

‘BJP Central leadership will decide’

Talking to PTI in Patna, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh said, “Nitish Kumar is currently the Chief Minister of Bihar. Lalu Prasad’s led RJD and Congress are the alliance partners of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Our Central leadership is monitoring the situation… Our Central leaders will take decisions accordingly.”

Mr. Kumar has maintained silence since the rumours of him returning to the NDA began. However, State JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha made the statement on Friday refuting the rumours. “All is well in Bihar’s ruling Mahagathbandhan and the media speculations are driven by some agenda,” Mr. Kushwaha told reporters.

However, he added: “We want the Congress, which is our alliance partner, to do some introspection with regard to its stance towards other constituents and sharing of seats. Our leader Nitish Kumar has for long been stressing on the need for early finalisation of seat-sharing deal so that we could concentrate on Lok Sabha polls”.

