Bihar BJP MLC Sunil Kumar Singh dies of COVID-19

Patna

22 July 2020 11:15 IST

“[His] death is a great loss for politics as well as society,” says Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar BJP MLC Sunil Kumar Singh, 69, died of COVID-19 late on Tuesday.

He is the first legislator from Bihar to die of coronavirus. The State has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the last 10 days.

A three-member Central team led by Joint Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Ministry Luv Agrawal had visited the State recently and suggested several measures to check the spread of COVID-19.

The BJP MLC from Darbhanga district was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on July 13 after his sample test report was found positive.

“Mr Singh died of COVID-19 on Tuesday night…he was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension”, said Sanjeev Kumar, nodal officer for COVID-19 at AIIMS, Patna.

The MLC was on ventilator over the last five days after he complained for breathlessness, said Dr Kumar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar condoled the death of the BJP MLC and said in a press statement that his “death is a great loss for politics as well as society”.

The BJP is part of the ruling alliance in Bihar.

State BJP leaders too offered condolences on the death of the party MLC.

Bihar, so far, has reported 198 deaths due to COVID-19 and 28,564 positive cases. As many as 18,741 people have also recovered from the disease.