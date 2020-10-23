Bihar Assembly elections | NDA govt led by Nitish Kumar necessary for State, says Modi

Patna

23 October 2020 12:41 IST

“We’re with Nitish Kumar for the development of Bihar,” says PM at rally in Sasaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began his first Bihar poll rally by paying tribute to Ram Vilas Paswan and Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in Sasaram.

Also read: BJP manifesto promises free vaccine for Bihar

Addressing a joint rally by the BJP and the JD(U), along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Mr. Modi said the NDA government had worked for the development of Dalits. “Our government extended reservation for the poor and Dalits for the next 10 years,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“We are with Nitish Kumar for the development of Bihar. He got only three or four years to bring development in the State... Earlier, he was engrossed in battling the UPA government’s politics, which was impeding his work,” the Prime Minister said.

Also read: People are looking for change, says CPI leader D. Raja

Mr. Modi said the NDA government’s move to provide medical and engineering education in the local language would benefit everyone in the country. “Now there will be one common entrance examination for youth”, he added.

Over 74 lakh farmers of Bihar had been given ₹6,000 crore directly in their bank accounts through PM Kisan Yojna, he said. “Those protesting against farm laws want to save brokers and middlemen while talking about MSP and ‘mandis’,” Mr. Modi said.

Also read: Will COVID-19 care depend on polls, asks Rahul Gandhi

“Several development works like construction of bridges on rivers are under way in Bihar. Farmers and businessmen will be benefited in Bihar through reforms in connectivity,” said the Prime Minister, adding the NDA government under Nitish Kumar in Bihar was necessary to strengthen the resolve of ‘aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Taking a swipe at the RJD-led Opposition, Mr. Modi said, “Those who have a history of making Bihar ‘bimaru’ will not be allowed to return”.

Touching on national issues, Mr. Modi slammed the Opposition for its demand of restoring Article 370 in J&K and accused it of siding with those conspiring to weaken India.

(With inputs from PTI)