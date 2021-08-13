Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine gets the nod for phase 2/3 trial

Photo taken from Bharat Biotech website.

New Delhi

13 August 2021 18:47 IST

The development of the vaccine was supported by DBT-BIRAC.

Bharat Biotech’s BBV154 intranasal vaccine has become the first of its kind to receive the regulatory approval for Phase 2/3 trials, according to a release issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology on Friday.

“This is the first of its kind COVID-19 jab to undergo human clinical trials in India. BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine. The Company has in-licensed technology from Washington University in St Louis, USA,” said the release.

The development of the vaccine was supported by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and its PSU, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), the release stated.

As per information released by the Ministry Phase 1 Clinical trial has been completed in age groups ranging ≥18 to ≤60 years.

“The Company reports that the doses of the vaccine administered to healthy volunteers in the Phase I clinical trial, has been well tolerated. Previously, the vaccine was found to be safe, immunogenic and well tolerated in the pre-clinical toxicity studies. The vaccine was able to elicit high level of neutralizing antibodies in animal studies,” noted the release.

Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT and Chairperson, BIRAC, said the department, through Mission COVID Suraksha, was committed to developing safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines.