Bengaluru reports over half of Karnataka’s new coronavirus cases

Thiruvananthapuram:

29 October 2020 23:00 IST

Test positivity in Kerala stays at more than 12%.

Kerala’s incidence of COVID-19 cases stood at 7,020 on Thursday, with a testing level of 54,339 samples.

The test positivity rate remained at 12.9%, more or less stable at between 12% and 14 % most of last week.

The authorities added 26 new deaths to the official list from the October 17-26 period. Nine deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, five from Malappuram, four from Kannur, three from Alapuzha, two from Thrissur and one each from Wayanad, Idukki and Ernakulam.

Among districts, Thrissur reported 983 cases, Ernakulam 802, Thiruvananthapuram 789, Alapuzha 788, Kozhikode 692, Malappuram 589, Kollam 482, Kannur 419, Kottayam 389, Palakkad 369, Pathanamthitta 270, Kasaragod 187, Idukki 168 and Wayanad 93.

Karnataka, which witnessed a steady improvement in the last 28 days,

on Thursday reported 4,025 new cases and 45 more deaths. While the positivity rate for the day was lower at 3.99%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.11%.

Bengaluru Urban reported 2,175 cases and 19 of the 45 deaths.

The number of tests that had reduced since Monday rose again on Thursday to 1,00,683. With this, the total number of tests in the State rose to 77,01,031.

Telangana’s positive cases hovered at around 1,500 as the number of tests rose. On Wednesday, 41,962 people were tested and 1,504 were positive for coronavirus. Five more COVID-19 patients died.

The case number dropped to 582 on Sunday when only 14,729 samples were tested, and 837 on Monday when 21,099 samples were taken.

The new cases on Wednesday included 288 from Greater Hyderabad, 118 from Medchal Malkajgiri,115 from Rangareddy, 93 from Nalgonda, 83 from Bhadradri Kothagudem and 84 from Khammam. Two cases were recorded in Narayanpet and three in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Andhra Pradesh reported 2,905 cases and 16 deaths on Thursday with a daily test positivity rate at 3.27%, the lowest in nearly four months, from 88,778 samples.

So far, 78,62,459 samples were tested and the test positivity rate stood at 10.40%.

Meanwhile, three districts reported no deaths and Krishna reported three new deaths, the highest.

Five districts of West Godavari, Guntur, Visakhpatnam, Nellore and Vizianagaram reported one death each. Similarly, East Godavari, Chittoor, Anantapur and Kadapa reported two deaths each.

No district reported more than 500 new cases and West Godavari reported 494.

(With inputs from Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vijayawada bureaus)