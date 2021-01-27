Bengal govt. to table resolution against farm laws in Assembly

Kolkata

27 January 2021 20:36 IST

Left parties and the Congress are also opposed to the farm laws.

A resolution against the farm Bills passed by the Central government will be tabled in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on January 28. The resolution, under Rule 169 of the Procedures of Conduct of Business of the House, will be tabled by the West Bengal government.

A two-day special session of the State Assembly commenced on January 27 and would continue till January 28. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has expressed strong reservations against the farm Bills, had said the State Assembly would pass a resolution against the Central laws. States like Rajasthan and Punjab have passed similar resolutions in their respective Assemblies.

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress, and also the Opposition Left parties and the Congress, had taken to the streets against the laws. The Left parties and Congress have proposed to bring similar resolutions in the Assembly in the special session. Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Abdul Mannan and Leader of the Left Legislature Party Sujan Chakraborty had written to Ms. Banerjee to bring similar resolutions in the Assembly.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to journalists inside the premises of the State Assembly, Mr. Mannan said that the ruling party may raise the incident that occurred on January 23 during the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. At an event at the Victoria Memorial, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present, slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” were raised when Ms. Banerjee rose to address the gathering. She, along with her party, has been saying that the slogans were an insult. The Leader of the Opposition hinted that though the Left parties and the Congress would support a resolution against the farm Bills, but they were not on the same page as the State government if a resolution on issues relating to January 23 were to be taken up.