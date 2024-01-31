ADVERTISEMENT

Being tortured to accept association with ‘a political party‘: Five Parliament security breach case accused tell Court

January 31, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - New Delhi

We were pressurised to name a political party by the person conducting narco/polygraph test, five of the six arrested in the Parliament security breach case said

The Hindu Bureau

Manoranjan D and Neelam Azad, accused in the December 13, 2023 Parliament security breach case, were produced at the Patiala House court, in New Delhi, on January 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Five of the six arrested in the Parliament security breach case moved an application in the Patiala House Court informing the court about electric shocks given to them to confess the crime and to accept their association with political parties. They also said that they were made to sign on 70 blank papers.

Five of the six accused, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde and Mahesh Kumawat, made the allegations. The sixth accused in the case is Neelam Azad, had refused to undergo polygraph test.

They were pressurised to name a political party by the person conducting narco/polygraph test, they said in an application in the court of Special judge Hardeep Kaur, who extended the judicial custody of all the six accused till March 1.

The Court sought a reply from police in the matter and fixed February 17 for hearing the application.

(With inputs from PTI)

CONNECT WITH US