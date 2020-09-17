Militant, woman killed, CRPF officer injured in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar

17 September 2020 06:18 IST

A CRPF spokesman the police and the Quick Action Team (QAT) of the CRPF are on the job.

One militant and a woman have been killed in an ongoing encounter between militants and security forces in Srinagar's Batamaloo area on Thursday morning. One CRPF officer was also injured.

An official said Kounsar Riyaz, 45, of Batamalo was hit by bullets during the exchange of fire. The gunfight between the militants and the security forces started around 2:30 a.m. in Srinagar congested locality of Batamaloo.

"The injured woman was shifted to the Police hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead," an official said.

One unidentified militant was also killed in the search operation, launched after specific inputs about the presence of militants in the capital.

A Deputy commandant of CRPF also sustained bullet wounds in the operation. "The injured officer was admitted to the Army's 92 Base hospital," an official said.

