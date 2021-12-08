Bangladesh taken off list of ‘at-risk’ nations

NEW DELHI

08 December 2021 05:03 IST

List pertains to countries at risk of new coronavirus variant Omicron

India on Tuesday removed Bangladesh from the list of “countries at-risk” with regard to the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced. The announcement found prompt support from Dhaka where Foreign Minister Dr A.K. Abdul Momen said the decision was taken because of a request from the Government of Bangladesh. Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs said the Indian move was prompted by the upcoming visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to Bangladesh.

“Because of our request, the Indian High Commission has informed us that Bangladesh has been removed from the Red List of India,” read a message that Dr. Abdul Momen sent to the media in Dhaka.

The list of “at-risk” countries was issued to deal with the threat of Omicron. Following the removal of Bangladesh, the list now consists of South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel and the continent of Europe (including the UK).

where he will participate in the festivities of December 16, Victory Day, to commemorate the triumph against Pakistan in the war of 1971. Retaining Bangladesh on the list would have created an awkward situation during the visit and hence Bangladesh was removed from the list, said a source.

India’s announcement on removing Bangladesh from the “at risk” countries coincided with a meeting between India’s High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswamy and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

During the meeting, Mr .Doraiswamy informed Ms. Hasina that President Kovind will arrive in Dhaka to participate in the Victory Day celebrations. Mr. Doraiswamy thanked Prime Minister Hasina for helping India during the second wave of COVID-19 earlier this year. “For India, Bangladesh is a very dear country,” said Mr Doraiswamy.

(With inputs from

Vijaita Singh and Bindu