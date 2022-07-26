India

Bangladesh seeks ease of registration requirements for medical tourists

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI July 26, 2022 02:22 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 02:08 IST

Bangladesh has urged India to ensure easy access to Indian hospitals for medical tourists from the country. The request was made during the third Consular Dialogue between India and Bangladesh that was held in Dhaka on Monday. India was requested "to ease registration requirements for Bangladesh patients going for treatment at various hospitals in India."

Medical tourists constitute a bulk of annual visitors from Bangladesh and this has prompted Dhaka to begin the process of opening a Deputy High Commission in Chennai, which attracts a large number of medical tourists from Bangladesh.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Besides reiterating the request to ease travel restrictions through all ports for Bangladeshi nationals, Bangladesh also asked for flexibility in the visa regime.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The two sides agreed to expedite the process of consular access, transfer of sentenced persons and visa related issues among others,” an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs announced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Bangladesh
India-Bangladesh
Read more...