Bangladesh seeks ease of registration requirements for medical tourists

July 26, 2022 02:22 IST

Puts forth request at the third Consular Dialogue with India

Bangladesh has urged India to ensure easy access to Indian hospitals for medical tourists from the country. The request was made during the third Consular Dialogue between India and Bangladesh that was held in Dhaka on Monday. India was requested "to ease registration requirements for Bangladesh patients going for treatment at various hospitals in India."

Medical tourists constitute a bulk of annual visitors from Bangladesh and this has prompted Dhaka to begin the process of opening a Deputy High Commission in Chennai, which attracts a large number of medical tourists from Bangladesh.

Besides reiterating the request to ease travel restrictions through all ports for Bangladeshi nationals, Bangladesh also asked for flexibility in the visa regime.

“The two sides agreed to expedite the process of consular access, transfer of sentenced persons and visa related issues among others,” an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs announced.