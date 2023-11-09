Bangladesh flies in policeman injured in October 28 violence for treatment in Delhi

November 09, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Government of Bangladesh on Thursday flew in a critically injured policeman allegedly assaulted by members of the Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) during a rally on October 28 in capital Dhaka. Diplomatic sources have confirmed that constable Abdul Razzak has been admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here.

Mr. Razzak was among the police officials deployed in Dhaka where the BNP had called for a “maha rally” on October 28 which turned into a violent clash between the law enforcement officials and BNP supporters. He suffered serious head injury during the clashes in Dhaka which left at least one police constable dead. Mr. Razzak was admitted to the Dhaka Medical College before being shifted here in an air ambulance.

In response to the attack on the officials and arson, the Government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrested a large number of political figures, including several top leaders of the BNP.

India on Thursday held back commenting on the imprisonment of political figures from the Opposition and said the political process for the upcoming election is a “domestic matter” of Bangladesh. “Election is a domestic matter for them. It is for the people of Bangladesh to decide their own future,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, arguing that India is a “close friend and partner” of Bangladesh that supports a “stable, peaceful and progressive” idea of Bangladesh.

