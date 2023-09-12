Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar picked up by Haryana police, says VHP

September 12, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - Gurugram

Bajrang Dal member and self-styled cow vigilante Monu Manesar, wanted by Rajasthan Police in connection with the murder of Nasir and Junaid in February this year, was on Tuesday detained by the Haryana Police. The Rajasthan Police said that he would be later handed over to them.

Confirming the detention, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachawa said the Rajasthan Police had received the information that their Haryana counterparts had detained Mr. Manesar. Mr. Kachawa said the police officers from Bharatpur were in touch with the Haryana Police officers. “Haryana Police are carrying out their procedure and our officers are in contact with them. When their procedure is completed, our team of the district police will initiate action,” Mr. Kachawa said in Bharatpur.

There was no official confirmation from the Haryana Police with regard to the detention and repeated calls and messages to senior State police officers, including ADGP (Law and Order) Mamta Singh, in this connection went unanswered.

VHP joint general-secretary Surendra Jain said the arrest of Mr. Manesar was “unfortunate” and the Haryana Police, instead of arresting the “real culprits” such as Congress’ Firozpur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan, had arrested Mr. Manesar who had no role in the Nuh riots. The police had arrested Mr. Manesar to “hide its failure” on investigation into Nuh riots, he alleged.

Mr. Manesar was named as one of the accused in the First Information Report in connection with the murder of Nasir and Junaid, who were kidnapped from Rajasthan and their charred bodies were later found in Haryana’s Bhiwani. However, Rajasthan Director-General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, had last month said that Mr. Manesar was “not directly involved” in the incident and only his role in the background was being probed.

Mr. Manesar had also courted controversy for his alleged video in the run-up to the Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31 in Nuh which witnessed communal clashes claiming six lives.

