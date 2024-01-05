Ayodhya case litigant Iqbal Ansari invited to Ram Temple event

January 05, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Lucknow

Iqbal Ansari, who was a litigant in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, on Friday received an invitation for the Ram Temple consecration scheduled for January 22. The invitation was extended by the members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust at Mr. Ansari’s house in Ayodhya. He is the son of Hashim Ansari, who was the eldest litigant in the case.

After receiving the invitation, Mr. Ansari said that Ayodhya is the land of religious harmony between Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, and Christain and the people of Ayodhya are happy with the construction of the temple. “I am delighted that the idol of Ram is going to be installed at the temple. Ayodhya is the land of Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian harmony. Our unity will always remain intact,” he said

Mr. Ansari showered flowers and stood in line to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Ayodhya on December 30. He also received the invitation for the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

ADVERTISEMENT

His father Hashim Ansari, the oldest litigant in the land dispute case, died at the age of 95 in 2016, after which Iqbal started pursuing the case in court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT