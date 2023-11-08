ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities impose 96-hour Internet shutdown in Pulwama’s two areas

November 08, 2023 02:59 am | Updated 02:45 am IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities on Tuesday said Pulwama’s two pockets in south Kashmir are under a 96-hour Internet shutdown “to prevent deterioration in public order”. However, the reason for the internet shutdown has not been provided by the security agencies.

An official said the Additional Director-General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Srinagar, has invoked the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, and issued directions to the Telecom Service Providers to suspend all mobile data services in Wampora and Hunipora areas of Pulwama.

The Internet shutdown will cover a three-kilometre radius in Pulwama from 7 p.m. on November 5 to November 8, 2023, officials said.

It said the order mentioned the possibility of mobile data services “to be misused by anti-national elements or miscreants, which may cause deterioration in public order”.

Officials said the Jammu & Kashmir Home department said it was “satisfied that there was absolute necessity for issuance of the aforesaid directions by the Authorised Officer, without obtaining prior approval of the Competent Authority, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State and for maintaining public order”.

Ever since the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position in 2019, security agencies would impose area-specific Internet restrictions in Kashmir.

