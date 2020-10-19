Australia to join Malabar naval exercise next month

NEW DELHI

19 October 2020 16:25 IST

The issue of Australia’s inclusion in Malabar had come up for discussion at the Quad foreign ministers meet in Tokyo early this month

Amid the ongoing stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh and after much deliberations, Australia is set to join the Malabar trilateral naval exercise comprising India, Japan and the U.S.

The exercise is scheduled to be held end of November and Australia is set to join this edition, an official source said. The planning conference to finalise the modalities of the exercise is scheduled to be held virtually end of October.

The Initial Planning Conference and the Final Planning Conference to finalise the modalities of the exercise are being held virtually this year.

In August, a key meeting in the Defence Ministry discussed the issue of inviting Australia and an understanding has been reached but no final decision was taken. As reported by The Hindu on June 03, after years of reluctance due to Beijing's sensitivities India said it was open to Australia’s inclusion in Malabar, which began as a bilateral exercise between India and the U.S. in 1992 and was expanded into a trilateral format with the inclusion of Japan in 2015.

Australia first requested for observer status in the trilateral exercise in 2017. While New Delhi was reluctant to accept Canberra’s request, the bilateral cooperation has gone up significantly over the years.

The exercise too has grown in scope and complexity over the years further boosted by India signing three of the four foundational agreements with the U.S. and increasing defence procurements from the U.S., increasing interoperability. Japan and the U.S. have been pressing India for Australia’s inclusion in Malabar.

With India and Japan signing a military logistics agreement early this month, New Delhi now has such agreements with all Quad countries. India has also signed maritime information sharing agreements for Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) with Australia and Japan and a similar agreement is under discussion with the U.S..