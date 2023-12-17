ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly election debacle: Congress Working Committee to meet on Dec. 21

December 17, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The CWC will convene just days after parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance bloc meet in Delhi on December 19 to carry forward their discussion on putting up a united front against the BJP.

The Hindu Bureau

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has convened the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on December 21, a source said on Sunday.

The party’s highest decision-making body will convene just days after parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meets in Delhi on December 19 to carry forward their discussion on putting up a united front against the BJP.

In the recent held election in the Hindi heartland States of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the INDIA bloc could not come to any understanding as the Congress was not keen on seat sharing in Madhya Pradesh with the Samajwadi Party (SP).  

The CWC will deliberate on the reasons for the debacle as the Congress had hoped to wrest Madhya Pradesh from the BJP and retain Chhattisgarh, where it suffered a shock defeat

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Rajasthan, where there is a tradition of voting out incumbent governments, the party was hoping that the popular welfare schemes of the Ashok Gehlot government would help break that tradition. 

After the election results, the top leadership, including Mr. Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal had only reviewed the poor electoral performance. 

On Saturday, Mr. Kharge appointed Jitu Patwari as the new Madhya Pradesh Congress chief while former Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, Charan Das Mahant, has been appointed as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US