ADVERTISEMENT

Nepali tourist alleges molestation by mob in Assam

April 05, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - Jorhat (Assam)

The police have registered a case in this regard and initiated an investigation.

PTI

A Nepali woman tourist has alleged that she was molested by a mob in Assam's Jorhat district for purportedly dressing in man's clothing. The police have registered a case in this regard and initiated an investigation now.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Update regarding allegations of an assault on an individual from Nepal. A case has been registered in this regard," Assam Police posted on X on April 4.

It added that the sub-divisional police officer of Titabor is in touch with the complainant and supervising further action as per the law. The allegations of molestation and police inaction were raised by the victim through a social media video earlier on Thursday.

She claimed that she was picked on by a mob in Mariani area just because she was dressed like a boy. The group of six-seven people, including a woman and a local reporter, pulled her hair and tore away half of her T-shirt, the woman alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Claiming to be a Nepali tourist visiting Assam, she alleged that she was a victim of racism. The woman also alleged that when she visited the local police station the next morning to lodge a complaint, the personnel were not helpful and laughed at her.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US