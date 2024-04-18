ADVERTISEMENT

Gauhati HC dismisses Assam MP's petition challenging cancellation of ST status

April 18, 2024 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - Guwahati

Mr. Sarania has been representing the Kokrajhar (ST) constituency in the Lower House of Parliament since 2014 as an independent, and had announced contesting for a third successive term from the same seat when it goes to polls on May 7.

PTI

The Gauhati High Court dismissed a writ petition by two-time MP Naba Sarania, challenging a State Level Scrutiny Committee’s order striking down his Scheduled Tribe (Plains) status. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Gauhati High Court on April 18 dismissed a writ petition by two-time MP Naba Sarania, challenging a State Level Scrutiny Committee's order striking down his Scheduled Tribe (Plains) status.

A single-judge bench of Justice S K Medhi delivered the order, Assam’s advocate general Devajit Saikia told PTI.

"The honourable court dismissed his writ petition, and did not give him any further relief, effectively debarring him from contesting from any constituency that is reserved for ST or other categories," Mr. Saikia said.

He had challenged a 'speaking order' of the SLSC of January 12, 2024, whereby he was held as not to be belonging to the ST (P) community.

The state’s Department of Tribal Affairs (Plains) subsequently passed an order on January 20, cancelling the caste certificate of Sarania, which was issued to him on October 17, 2011.

Mr. Sarania contended that he belongs to the Boro Kachari community, which has notified ST (P) status, and is a member of Lok Sabha from a constituency reserved for the same community.

