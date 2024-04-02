ADVERTISEMENT

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proposes ‘tit for tat’ naming of places in Tibet

April 02, 2024 05:05 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Beijing recently came out with a map renaming 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh in Chinese, in what the Indian government has condemned as “illegally standardised geographical names”

The Hindu Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference at the BJP head office in Guwahati on March 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said India should rename 60 places in the Tibetan area of China as a tit for tat exercise.

Beijing recently came out with a map renaming 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh in Chinese.

India firmly rejects ‘senseless attempts’ by China to rename places in Arunachal

“My request to the Government of India is that we should give 60 geographical names for the Tibetan area of China. It should be always tit for tat but I do not want to comment because it is a policy decision of the Government of India, but if they name 30, we should name 60,” he told journalists after a BJP election meeting in central Assam’s Karbi Anglong.

His Arunachal Pradesh counterpart, Pema Khandu reacted to the Chinese map as “another gimmick from China”.

“Being a proud citizen of Bharat and a native of Arunachal Pradesh, I strongly condemn this act of naming places within Arunachal Pradesh which has been an inalienable integral part of India. Proud citizens and patriots of Arunachal Pradesh are rejecting such antics,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

On March 30, Mr. Khandu won the Mukto Assembly seat unopposed. Nine other BJP candidates also won their respective seats uncontested.

Minister of Earth Sciences and Food Processing Industries Kiren Rijiju, who seeks to retain the Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency that goes to the polls on April 19, also condemned China’s “illegally standardised geographical names” in his home State.

“China has been making all baseless claims but that’s not going to change the ground reality and the ‘historical facts’. Arunachal Pradesh is inalienable part of India and people of Arunachal Pradesh are supremely patriotic Indians by all standards and definitions,” he said.

