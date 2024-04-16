ARTRAC investiture ceremony held in Shimla

April 16, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Army Training Command’s (ARTRAC) investiture ceremony was held in Shimla on April 16.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (ARTRAC) Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh awarded ARTRAC Unit Appreciations to seven training establishments of the Indian Army for their outstanding performance on the occasion.

The recipients of the prestigious award are the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Pune; the Army Medical Corps Centre and College, Lucknow; the Corps of Military Police Centre and School, Bangalore; the Army Institute of Physical Training, Pune; the Junior Leaders Academy, Bareilly; the Wargaming Development Centre, New Delhi; and the Special Forces Training School, Bakloh.

“These training establishments have made exceptional contribution in enhancing training ethos and standards of the Indian Army, strengthening the foundation of a strong and resilient force for the 21st century,” an official statement said. On behalf of the training establishments, the Commandants accompanied by Subedar Majors received the Unit Appreciations from the Army Commander at the event.

In addition, four training institutes — the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Mhow; the Junior Leaders Academy, Bareilly; the Corps of Military Engineering, Pune; and the Wargaming Development Centre, New Delhi — were given awards in financial excellence.

