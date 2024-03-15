Army raises helicopter unit at Jodhpur to induct Apache attack choppers in May

March 15, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Preparing to induct the first batch of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters into its fold, the Indian Army Aviation Corps raised its first Unit at Jodhpur on March 15 that will operate the helicopters. The Apaches will be the second attack helicopters in the Army after the indigenous Light Combat helicopter (LCH).

The 451 Aviation Squadron was formally raised at Jodhpur on Friday in the presence of Lt. Gen. A. K. Suri, Director General of Army Aviation Corps, a defence official said. “Army will receive the first batch of three Apaches in May and another three in July,” the official added.

India signed a deal with Boeing for six more Apaches for the Army, at a cost of around $800 million in February 2020. As part of the deal, six pilots and 24 technicians were trained by Boeing in the U.S.

The Army Aviation, which has so far operated utility helicopters, inducted its first dedicated attack helicopter with the LCH and the first squadron, 351 Army Aviation, was moved to Missamari, Assam in the Eastern sector near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last November 2022.

The Cabinet Committee had in the past given sanction for the procurement of 39 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters from the U.S., as part of which the IAF inducted 22 Apaches under a deal signed in September 2015. Subsequently, the Government decided that future Apache procurements would go to the Army.

While the Army has been pushing the case for 11 more Apaches, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) last year ordered a study on the number of armoured helicopters required by the three services.

Last November, the Defence Acquisition Council approved the procurement of 156 LCH at an estimated cost of ₹45,000 crore, 90 for the Army and 66 for the Air Force. There are 10 for IAF and five for the Army, currently being inducted, in addition to the 15 limited Series Production LCH at a total cost of ₹4,264 crore. Besides, the LCH, the Army operates 75 Rudra, the armed version of the Advanced Light helicopter.

