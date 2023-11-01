Army chief visits Siachen base camp, forward posts

November 01, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - New Delhi

Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande on Wednesday, November 1, 2023m , visited the Siachen Base Camp and forward posts, and reviewed the operational preparedness there, sources said.

Gen. Pande reached Leh on Tuesday, they said.

The Siachen Glacier, at a height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range, is known as the highest militarised zone in the world.

Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

"The Army chief visited Siachen Base Camp and forward posts today," a defence source said adding that he also reviewed the operational preparedness during the visit.

