Army cancels Uniform Civil Code seminar in Kashmir, amid allegations of Model Code of Conduct violation

March 23, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Srinagar

The Army on March 23 cancelled a scheduled seminar on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) at the Kashmir University (KU) campus in Srinagar, hours after the National Conference (NC) sought the attention of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and criticised the move as a violation ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The Army’s seminar, titled ‘Navigating Legal Frontiers: Understanding Indian Penal Code 2023 and the Quest for Uniform Civil Code’ was scheduled for March 26 at Kashmir University. An invitation for the same was extended by Major General P.B.S. Lamba, General Officer Commanding headquarters 31 Sub Area.

However, the NC took umbrage at the Army’s seminar. “The ECI should assess the appropriateness of the Army discussing an issue that figures prominently in the BJP’s manifesto while the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in effect,” a NC spokesman said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference’s Vice President Omar Abdullah termed the Army’s move to hold seminar as “politicisation” of the security agency.

“Is it appropriate for the Indian Army to get involved in the divisive issue of the uniform civil code & that too in a sensitive area like Kashmir? There is a reason the Indian Army has remained apolitical and areligious. This ill-advised UCC seminar is a threat to both these basic tenets. Going ahead with this risks opening up the Army to charges of getting involved in the murky world of politics coupled with interfering in religious matters,” Mr. Abdullah said, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Under fire from the regional party, the Army decided to cancel the event. “The event had been cancelled owing to the MCC,” Lt. Col. M.K. Sahu, a Srinagar-based spokesperson, said.

The event was scheduled to be attended by Army’s Col. Anil Kumar Mor; Advocate Wangnoo, patron of the Kashmir Jurist; and Achal Sethi, secretary, Law, J&K.

Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, was invited as the chief guest on the occasion.

The Army after the abrogation of Article 370 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kashmir University “to provide different courses to soldiers serving in Kashmir”. The Army organises functions and tours for KU students outside J&K, “in a bid to mainstream them”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.