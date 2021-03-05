Armed forces now proactive and more resolute in response: Rajnath

NEW DELHI

05 March 2021 20:14 IST

Minister stresses on increasing jointness in armed forces

India’s resolute response on the borders helped in positive and peaceful resolution of certain significant issues, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday. He also talked of the courage displayed by soldiers during the recent stand-off in Eastern Ladakh, after addressing the ongoing annual Combined Commanders Conference (CCC) of the three Services at Kevadia in Gujarat.

While an agreement on the second phase of disengagement between India and China is awaited, last week, the armies of India and Pakistan reaffirmed their commitment to the 2003 ceasefire and agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease-firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and other areas.

Mr. Singh said on Twitter that he spoke on a wide range of issues pertaining to the defence and security of the nation, the emerging nature of military threats, the critical role of the armed forces in meeting these challenges and the nature of warfare in future. “Our ability to secure India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty from external threats and internal challenges have been strengthened in the recent years. Our forces today are proactive and more resolute in their response,” he observed.

Mr. Singh stressed on increasing jointness in the armed forces, saying the optimal utilisation of resources and rationalisation of manpower held the key to jointness and better coordination between the forces.

PM’s address on Saturday

The three-day conference began on Thursday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair and address the valedictory session on Saturday.

“In a major change from the past, the scope of the conference this year has been expanded to make it a multi-layered, interactive, informal and informed event with the added participation of about 30 officers and soldiers of various ranks from the three Services,” a statement from the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) said.

“This is a step taken in right direction,” Mr. Singh said.

The DMA said that the two Vivechana sessions held over the day in the presence of Mr. Singh deliberated the “ongoing modernisation of armed forces especially focussing on creation of integrated theatre commands and infusion of modern technology.”

“Our national interests are defined by the elements of national integration, sovereignty, sociology-economic development, conservation of our values and peaceful and harmonious region and world. India has nurtured close relations and partnerships with like-minded countries to further the common security interests. We are committed to protecting the territorial integrity and ensure peace in the region,” Mr. Singh asserted.

In 2014, the CCC was held in Delhi and has since been moved out to different venues across the country. In 2015, it was held onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and at the Indian Military Academy at Dehradun in 2017. The last edition of CCC was held in 2018 at Air Force Station, Jodhpur.

Since, then there have been major developments in the higher defence organisation since including the appointment of the first-ever Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and setting up of the DMA to bring in tri-Service integration and the formation of theatre commands is under way with the first of them, the integrated Air Defence Command, set to take shape later this year.