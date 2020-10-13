Coronavirus | A.P. reports least new cases in three months

Thiruvananthapuram

13 October 2020 03:24 IST

Kerala, Telangana also record fewer cases as weekend testing rate drops; Karnataka’s overall death toll crosses 10,000

Andhra Pradesh reported the lowest daily infections and test positivity rate in about three months on Monday. It added 3,224 infections, the lowest in 86 days, and 32 deaths.

In the past day, 61,112 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 5.28%, the lowest in 95 days. So far, 66.30 lakh samples were tested and the positivity rate was 11.45%. The number of patients under treatment stood at 43,983.

The new cases and deaths by district were as follows: East Godavari (547 and 3), West Godavari (489 and 2), Guntur (379 and 4), Chittoor (293 and 2), Prakasam (270 and 5), Anantapur (209 and 3), Vizianagaram (191 and 0), Kadapa (190 and 4), Nellore (166 and 1), Kurnool (136 and 1), Visakhapatnam (135 and 1), Srikakulam (133 and 1) and Krishna (86 and 5).

Telangana’s incidence on Sunday was a low 1,021 cases with only 30,210 tests conducted. Daily tests were normally between 50,000 to 55,000 samples. Six more patients died on October 11.

The new cases included 228 from Greater Hyderabad, 84 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 68 from Rangareddy district. Results of 628 people were awaited.

On Sunday, of 30,210 people tested, 28,310 underwent tests at government labs and 1,900 at private labs.

Kerala reported a sharp dip in cases on Monday after testing dropped by nearly half the usual number of samples, a regular phenomenon following a weekend. The test positivity rate was still high at 15.4%. While 38,259 samples were tested in 24 hours, the State reported 5,930 new cases.

The toll stood at 1,025, after 22 more deaths from the past few weeks were added to the official list. Of the new cases, 5,157 cases were locally acquired infections, and 195 cases had no known source of infection. A whopping 195 health care workers contracted COVID-19, with 76 cases in Thiruvananthapuram and 23 in Ernakulam.

Cases continued to rise in Kozhikode and Malappuram, while Thiruvananthapuram, saw a comparative reduction.

Kozhikode had 869 cases, Malappuram 740, Thrissur 697, Thiruvananthapuram 629, Alapuzha 618, Ernakulam 480, Kottayam 382, Kollam 343, Kasaragod 295, Palakkad 288, Kannur 274, Pathanamthitta 186, Idukki 94 and Wayanad 35 cases.

Karnataka’s COVID-19 toll breached the 10,000 mark on Monday. With 70 more deaths, the toll touched 10,036. After reporting over 10,000 cases for the last one week, new cases dropped to 7,606. Over 41% (4,199) of Karnataka’s deaths were reported since September 1 and 1,042 in the last 12 days. In all, 5,146 were among those aged above 60. With 3,362 deaths Bengaluru Urban contributed 33.4% of the total deaths.

