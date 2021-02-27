Yuvatha-Haritha to be launched in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

27 February 2021 00:29 IST

Rajamahendravaram Member of Parliament Margani Bharat on Friday said that the ‘Yuvatha-Haritha’ initiative would be launched on March 1, wherein managements of educational institutions will plant saplings and conserve them on both sides of the roads in the city.

“The green initiative has been designed to bring down the rising levels of air pollution in the city. The students and the managements of the respective colleges will adopt their local roads to raise the plants by the roadside in the initiative,” Mr. Bharat told reporters.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation will extend the necessary support for conservation of the saplings while public sector units including ONGC will provide financial assistance under Corporate Social Responsibility,” Mr. Bharat said. The names of the students will be displayed next to the plants that will be conserved by them in their respective locality.